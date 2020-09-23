here’s the dream theory about the series finale

In the final episode of the Dr. House series we can see the protagonist who is alive and well after a serious fire and his only desire is to be next to his great friend Wilson in the last months of his life that remain due to cancer. What if it isn’t so?

The final episode of Dr. House (episode 22 of the eighth season), entitled Everybody dies, you can see an unforgettable scene.

In the two-hour episode, the most important scene concerns the fictitious death of Dr. House. After days of Wilson and Foreman not seeing House, they discover that Oliver was also missing from the hospital and suspecting that the former had gone to the latter to get heroin, they go to the boy’s house. Here they see immediately a burning building and they discover that there is House inside, but when they notice it the building explodes. A coroner will then confirm, through dental impressions, that one of the burned bodies was House’s own.

It is then celebrated a funeral, and here Wilson in his speech labels his friend as arrogant, insensitive and selfish. Suddenly, however, a message arrives on his mobile with the words: “Shut up, you idiot!”. Taken with a start he decides to go home and here he finds House waiting for him, safe and sound. He will justify the presence of his dental impressions in the burnt house as a way to mislead the investigation as he would still die of cancer soon and wanted to spend the last few days in peace.

What if all this, in reality, was a dream? This is a theory that many fans of the famous TV series have imagined after seeing the ending. The hypothesis, among other things, it was never denied or confirmed by the show’s producers or Hugh Laurie.

This theory would find confirms in many clues featured in the episode. First of all, the title of the episode Everybody Dies is quite emblematic. Then the soundtrack of the episode, Enjoy yourself, was sung by the late Amber to House during a hallucination of hers during the episode Under My Balls. It is a song that is a hymn to life, an incitement to enjoy life before it’s too late.

Other clues are right pictures of the fire which leave no interpretation. It’s really hard to imagine an escape and even more so to imagine that he had time to replace his teeth with Oliver’s. House also in Wilson’s house says “I’m dead” as if what awaited him was not a new peaceful life, but life after death.

The episode then closes with House’s sentence “cancer is boring”, a clear reference to the first diagnosis of the protagonist in the first episode of the first season entitled A test not to die.

In short, if House is really dead in the last episode of the series or not we will perhaps never know, but certainly it was an episode that showed all the best of the series and really celebrated a hymn to life.

We leave you to the 5 episodes of Dr. House not to be missed. Here are also the 5 reasons to review the Dr. House television series.