here’s the Disney + schedule for Halloween

October is the month of Halloween, and the first cold autumn evenings seem to have been made especially for TV series and film marathons, in this strictly horror-themed period. Also Disney+ offers a wide choice of streaming titles, ranging from some classic cinema to animated series for all ages.

The streaming platform has entered well five new lists on its home page. They range from films to short films and specials, passing through the episodes of Halloween of the various Disney Channel series (such as Hannah Montana, Kim Possible e Lizzie McGuire) e Disney Junior (Mickey Mouse Club House, Muppet Babies).

They deserve a separate discussion I Simpson: of the 30 seasons in the Disney + catalog (to which the 31st is added right now), 29 have a special episode of the series Treehouse of Horror (in Italian Fear makes 90), which have been grouped into a single list. It will then be possible to review all the Halloween episodes one after the other, in which Bart, Homer and the others often refer to parody key to famous movies, books or TV series.

For cinema lovers, however, there is only the embarrassment of choice: da Hocus Pocus, which will soon have a sequel on Disney +, to Frankenweenie, from Nightmare before Christmas at Dinner Invitation with Vampire, there really is something for everyone.

For more insights, we refer to the best Halloween specials of the Simpsons.