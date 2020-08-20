here's the cast reaction

Share it:

It was just a matter of time (and numbers) given the open ending of the first season, and now the official confirmed has arrived: Netflix has announced that it has renewed the Warrior Nun series for a second season.

Alba Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Toya Turner and Olivia Delcán will reprise their roles in the "core demon hunter group" for the new episodes, while the two main new cast members will be revealed in the coming months.

Inspired by Ben Dunn's comics, the series revolves around the character of Ava, a 19-year-old girl who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. Ava thus discovers that she is part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting the demons on Earth and the powerful forces that represent heaven and hell have the task of finding her in order to control her.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the new episodes, but at the bottom of the news you can find the video of the cast reaction when he first learned of the renewal. For more insights, we refer you to our Warrior Nun review and the words of creator Simon Barry on the season one finale.