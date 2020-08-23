Here’s how to perfectly draw nipples according to Saotome author Shimai Wa Manga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

They are not seen often, but they are there. Especially in the ecchi manga they make their appearance, even if sometimes only in the uncensored edition of the tankobon. We are talking about the nipples, that entity that is censored in the female version and very often also in the male version in the manga.

In magazines they are rarely seen (even if a distinction must be made between shonen and seinen, with the latter being much more provocative) but there are many digital manga or paper versions that present them. And you will like to know that some authors are particularly dedicated to this detail, making it the best possible way.

The mangaka of Saotome Shimai Wa Manga No Tame Nara explained in volume 5 of his manga, which recently went on sale in Japan, the perfect method for drawing nipples. In volume 1 the mangaka drew the nipple also making the contour lines. After some advice from her editor she began to improve more and more by adding highlights and blur tools to make the nipple more realistic first and then more three-dimensional too.

The author shows all these passages in a photo that you can find at the source, but beware that it is NSFW. Will this advice be useful in drawing? Some authors have managed to avoid this censorship: it is the case of the author of Ghost Inn, and the same reveals a secret concerning the ecchi manga.