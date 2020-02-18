Entertainment

Here's how fans would like the Goku design in Dragon Ball Super

February 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The charm of Dragon Ball Super 2, the mysterious sequel submerged by internal production problems, has fascinated fans since the first rumors due to the alleged involvement of Naohiro Shintani, one of the most talented character designers of TOEI Animation that you will remember for having lent the own art to the latest film in the franchise.

Although the second season has not yet been confirmed, TOEI Animation's earnings have reaffirmed what the masterpiece of Akira Toiyama you continue to bring large sums of money to the study coffers. However, the deisgn topic continues to be one of the hottest themes in the saga, especially following Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

The visual splendor of the film, in fact, coincides with the will of fans to be able to admire the series with a more modern trait. Nonetheless, fans can't help but appreciate Yamamuro's design curated by the animator Yuya Takahashi, characterized by a skilful use of light and dark which emphasizes the muscles and movements of the characters. Precisely for this reason, a fan has tried to come up with a design similar to Takakashi's trait, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news.

The attention to detail, the hair highlighted by the different locks and the excellent study of anatomy, highlighted by the black outlines, made the illustration an interesting food for thought that involved many enthusiasts. And you, however, what do you think about this design, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.

