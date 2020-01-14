Here's how fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations wanted the adult Naruto design

Share it:

When it comes to character design, fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they are particularly sensitive to the appearance of portentous ninja. Only recently, in fact, fans had discussed the extraordinary design of Boruto as a young man, disfigured in the face with a deep halo of epicity and coldness behind him.

In this regard, the discussion reopened a wound still open in the community of the spin-off sequel to the masterpiece of Masashi Kishimoto. In particular, fans today still don't particularly like the appearance of Naruto, with a hair perhaps too short compared to expectations.

Regarded as an all too anonymous design, a fan, a certain Abuzar, he then attempted to imagine his own interpretation of Naruto as an adult, showing off one longer hair e thicksurrounded by the iconic headdress. The graphic representation in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, has met with a pleasant success from fans, who have shared their disappointment with the current aspect of the seventh Hokage.

In any case, the anime is about to enter the meantime canonical saga of Banditi Mujina, which will debut near the end of January. In the meantime, to make you ready, we invite you again to recover the synopsis of the first episode of the new narrative arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. And you, instead, what do you think of this illustration, do you prefer Naruto with the current style? Let us know with a comment below.