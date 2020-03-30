Here's how coronavirus changed some mangaka's routine

Share it:

This is a very special period for Japanese animation, which has found itself forced to postpone the production and publication of several projects scheduled for the current year. Mangaka are also suffering from the consequences of Coronavirus spreading, and some of them have thought about sharing them with fans.

In fact, in the post at the bottom of the news, shared on Twitter by the user @YourAnimeGuy three fairly recent manga authors they expressed in a few lines the small problems that live daily closed in their studies, due to the restrictions imposed in recent weeks.

The first mangaka in question is Tatsuya Matsuki, author of one of the series published by the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which has recorded interesting numbers in recent years, namely Act-Age, published in Italy by J-Pop. Matsuki simply expressed his displeasure, with a humorous streak, about closing a ramen shop that offered "super delicious" meals.

Then it was Hajime Komoto, author of the promising Mashle: Magic and Muscles, to intervene on the matter, referring however to a certainly more "serious" problem, namely the impossibility of purchasing toilet paper. The issue has also caused concern Gege Akutami, creator of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, recommended by the master Kohei Horikoshi, for which there is also an anime transposition whose release date should be announced in 2020. Even Horikoshi himself commented describing his activity as more fun than usual.