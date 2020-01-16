Here you have the best literature, music, film and painting that goes into the public domain in 2020

Share it:

We are already in full 2020, which means that new works arrive in the public domain. As a general rule, most European countries have a period of 70 years from the death of the author so that his work becomes public domain, so every year it allows us to find the occasional surprise in the form of movies, music and art.

There are many, because there have been many artists throughout history, but in this article we have compiled the ones we consider most interesting. But before proceeding to the list, it does not hurt to review how the entry into the public domain works in different countries and how the time frame varies from one to another.





50 years, 70 years, 80 years … depends on the country

As we said, that a work becomes public domain depends on each country in question. In the case of Europe, all countries contemplate a window of 70 years since the author's death except in Belarus and Spain, that is of 80 years for those authors who died before 1987. In the rest of European countries, 70 years after the author's death if the work was published in life.

In the United States, it depends on when the work was created. For those created before January 1, 1978, a 70 year period since the author's death. For anonymous, pseudo-anonymous works or works contracted by others, the time is 95 years from the first publication or 120 years from the moment of its creation, which expires before.

In most African and Asian countries, a work to be in the public domain 50 years after the death of the creator. As can be seen, this means that what happens to be in the public domain in some countries does not have to be done in others. That a work becomes public domain in the United States does not mean that it also does so in Spain, since here we have a validity of 80 years since publication, so we would have to wait 10 more years.

That said, we go with the list of artists whose works have become of public domain since January 1, 2020. If you are interested only in Spanish authors, the simplest is to take a look at the list of the Spanish National Library, where there are a good number of artists who died in 1939 with their linked digitalized works.

Cinema

Lois Weber : the first woman to produce a feature film: 'The Merchant of Venice'.

: the first woman to produce a feature film: 'The Merchant of Venice'. Tom Ricketts : American director, directed films such as 'Justified' or 'Gratitude'.

: American director, directed films such as 'Justified' or 'Gratitude'. James Parrott : American director, signed films such as 'Radiomania' or 'Night of Elves'.

: American director, signed films such as 'Radiomania' or 'Night of Elves'. Edwin Greenwood : British director, directed films such as 'The Fair Maid of Perth' or 'A Woman in Pawn'.

: British director, directed films such as 'The Fair Maid of Perth' or 'A Woman in Pawn'. Chester Whithey : American director, was in charge of feature films such as 'Outcast' and 'Lessons in Love'.

: American director, was in charge of feature films such as 'Outcast' and 'Lessons in Love'. Ricardo de Baños: Spanish film director, directed films such as 'Barcelona by tram', 'The Polish Jew' and 'Rosalinda'.

Literature

Antonio Machado (second from left).

Antonio Machado: died in 1939, all the works of the Spanish poet become public domain. We talk about 'Soledades', 'Campos de Castilla' or 'Juan de Mairena'.

died in 1939, all the works of the Spanish poet become public domain. We talk about 'Soledades', 'Campos de Castilla' or 'Juan de Mairena'. Willard Huntington Wrigth : better known as S. S. Van Dine, he is the author of 'The World's Greatest Detective Stories'.

: better known as S. S. Van Dine, he is the author of 'The World's Greatest Detective Stories'. Pius XI : 259th Pope of the Catholic Church, works such as 'Before the most serious evils' or 'Loving to Us' become public domain.

: 259th Pope of the Catholic Church, works such as 'Before the most serious evils' or 'Loving to Us' become public domain. William Butler Yeats : Irish poet and playwright, he wrote works such as 'In the seven forests' or 'Full moon in March'.

: Irish poet and playwright, he wrote works such as 'In the seven forests' or 'Full moon in March'. Federico Gamboa : Mexican writer and diplomat, wrote plays such as 'The Last Campaign' or 'The Revenge of Gebla'. It also has essays, such as 'The Confession of a Palace'.

: Mexican writer and diplomat, wrote plays such as 'The Last Campaign' or 'The Revenge of Gebla'. It also has essays, such as 'The Confession of a Palace'. Sigmund Freud: Little can be said of the well-known father of psychoanalysis. His works, collected in 24 volumes, go into the public domain, see 'Pre-psychoanalytic publications and unpublished manuscripts in Freud's life' or 'Studies on hysteria'.

Art

Savonnerie de bagnolet, by Alfons Mucha.

Mark Gertler : British painting of figures, portraits and still lifes. Some of his works are 'Gilbert Cannan in his mill' or 'Merry-Go-Round'.

: British painting of figures, portraits and still lifes. Some of his works are 'Gilbert Cannan in his mill' or 'Merry-Go-Round'. Isaak Brodsky : Russian painter specialized in landscapes and portraits, he is known for his portraits 'Lenin', 'Stalin' and 'Lenin addressing the workers of the Putílov plant'.

: Russian painter specialized in landscapes and portraits, he is known for his portraits 'Lenin', 'Stalin' and 'Lenin addressing the workers of the Putílov plant'. Rinaldo Cuneo : known as "The painter of San Francisco", he was an American artist who goes without saying that he painted landscapes of the city that saw him born.

: known as "The painter of San Francisco", he was an American artist who goes without saying that he painted landscapes of the city that saw him born. Stanisław Ignacy Witkiewicz : Stanisław did everything from painting to philosophical writings, but he stood out in the novel and the theater. Born in Poland, he is known for works such as 'Los Zapateros' or 'Humanity in delirium'.

: Stanisław did everything from painting to philosophical writings, but he stood out in the novel and the theater. Born in Poland, he is known for works such as 'Los Zapateros' or 'Humanity in delirium'. Alfons Mucha: Born in the Austrian Empire, Mucha is one of the greatest exponents of Art Nouveu, so he is recognized for the design of posters and illustrations, usually of young women.

