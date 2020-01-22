Here you can get the stickers of Danna Paola after her fight at La Academia

Danna Paola he rode in his role as judge of The academy and it became a trend in networks after putting Gibran, one of the participants of the musical reality.

There has been much speculation about whether the way the actress and series participant exploded 'Elite' was it true or was it just a strategy to raise the production rating of Aztec TV

The truth is that, if the drama was true or not, at least for now it is in the mouth of many netizens and caused hundreds of memes about the situation They have gone viral.

The ingenuity of the Mexicans is such that the young woman Danna Paola It already has its own stickers, which WhatsApp users can download through various platforms.

That's why here we leave you a link so you can get the best stickers of the reactions of the interpreter of 'Notoriety'.

Click here to get the funny stickers of Danna Paola

