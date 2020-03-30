Here is VVVVID's schedule for spring 2020: SAO Alicization is back

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Also for this spring season, the Italian portal linked to on-demand streaming, VVVVID, announced in collaboration with Dynit the new schedule related to Japanese animation. Among the simulcasts announced, of course, the last part of Sword Art Online: Alicization could not be missing.

In advance of the originally scheduled time, the distributor has revealed the souls that will expand the catalog of our portal. After the recent addition of Sakamichi no Apollon, a series directed by the talented director of Cowboy Bebop, Shinichiro Watanabe, here are the new simulcast titles coming to VVVVID:

Gleipnir , taken from the manga of the same name by Sun Takeda;

, taken from the manga of the same name by Sun Takeda; From the screenwriter of Eureka Seven and Cowboy Bebop, Dai Sato, in collaboration with the MAPPA Studio, listeners ;

; The crazy souls of Nami yo Kiite Kure ;

; The last part, cited above, of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld ;

; The second season of No Guns Life ;

; Akame ga Kll (the latter is not a simulcast but a new addition to the catalog);

And you, however, what do you think of the new announcements issued by the streaming platform and by Dynit, are you interested in the titles proposed? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. If you are not interested, however, we offer you what we believe are the 5 masterpieces on VVVVID to be recovered.