Here is the villain who in DBZ Kakarot would have adopted Gohan for his extraordinary power

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot was released about two weeks ago and fans have had the opportunity throughout this time to explore any detail that somehow moves away from the canonical events seen in Dragon Ball Z . Of course, not all additions were appreciated, although many were considered fun and ironic.

The game gave space to all the main protagonists of the series, among them also to the son of Son Goku, Gohan, no of the central characters in Dragon Ball Z, of which we have been able to see several changes in the course of its growth and the transition from one narrative arc to another.

One of the questions that fans have asked themselves most frequently concerns the identity of Gohan's father figure. Goku is his biological father, but we know that he has not always been present for his son, and a lot often little Gohan found himself training with Piccolo. And what would have happened if Piccolo hadn't been the only character ready to take care and mentor Gohan?

User @ KingJames9600 shared the post on his Twitter account that you can find at the bottom of the news, where King Cold, father of Lord Freeza, manifested openly interest in adopting such a strong and promising warrior like Gohan, who appears transformed into Super Saiyan.

It is not the first scene in DBZ Kakarot that points to create little what if about some characters, and Gohan had already been the protagonist of some jokes concerning the poses of the Ginew team that would influence him in the creation of Great Saiyaman.