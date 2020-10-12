here is the trailer, the poster and the release date of the second season

Epix anticipates Christmas gifts and with new promotional materials dedicated to the second season of Pennyworth, the Batman prequel series starring Alfred, which will debut next December in the United States.

In the last few hours, a promo and a new official poster for the Pennyworth’s second season, the Epix TV series starring Jack Bannon.

The show’s first season saw Alfred Pennyworth (Bannon) set up a security company in 1960s London, then ended up working alongside Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and Martha Kane, the future Mrs. Wayne ( Emma Paetz).

Now, the adventure is about to move to America, but as we can imagine, trouble is always around the corner …

Pennyworth’s second season will debut December 13 in the US, and it will be much richer in characters of the previous one. In fact, there have been several additions to the cast starting with James Purefoy, who will play Captain Gulliver Troy, Jessica De Gouw, who will be Melanie Troy, to then arrive at a new version of Lucius Fox, played by Simon Manyonda.

So much meat in the fire, therefore, for the next 10 episodes. We hope it arrives at the table well done!

In Italy, the first season of Pennyworth is currently available on Starzplay.