Here is the trailer for the new Spider-Woman series: more explosive than ever

February 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
There Marvel Comics has paid more and more attention to the character of Jessica Drew in the role of the new Spider-Woman, to whom a new magazine has also been dedicated, introduced by an interesting trailer and commented by the authors, to prepare fans for the events that will change in part this spider universe.

There writer Karla Pacheco and editors Nick Lowe and Jake Thomas yesterday presented the trailer that you can find at the top of the page, in which they present the new series of adventures of Spider-Woman, which will be "rich in explosions and dinosaurs", of course along with many other aspects that will surprise fans a lot.

Details have also emerged regarding the villains that we will find in the pages, namely: Octavia Vermis, daughter of Count Otto Vermis, killed in the past by Spider-Woman herself. Pacheco presented Octavia with the following words: "Jessica is interfering in her business. And you would never want to end up in Octavia's private facts …We are heading in another direction for Jessica, while maintaining consistency with the character. I think people will like it very much. "

Nick Lowe instead commented: "This series shows Jessica Drew doing her best – kicking enemies! ". Recall that the first volume of the new Spider-Woman will be released on March 18th.

