here is the trailer for the last episode of season 15

There are only 3 episodes left for the final conclusion of Supernatural, we will finally know what the fate of Sam and Dean Winchester will be and, waiting for the grand finale, the broadcaster has already released the trailer for the last episode entitled “Carry On”.

The official synopsis of the last episode reads: “After 15 seasons, the longest-running science fiction series in the US is coming to an end. This is the last chance to save people and hunt things.”

Directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb, the series finale has already been named by series star Jared Padalecki as his all-fifteen-season favorite. Padalecki said during the Paley Center’s Supernatural online panel last month that “couldn’t be happier with how the series turned out”, and later added: “The series finale is my favorite episode of all time.”

“It’s a great way to end the show”, he added Jensen Ackles. “The more I thought about it, the more I mulled over all the different possibilities and everything that could happen, I did nothing else. I was constantly struggling with the ending.”

As you surely know, The CW had to delay the production of the last three episodes of the series, and so Supernatural had an even longer life than was originally anticipated. In addition, the writers had to change some things in progress, to make sure that they fit the new anti-Covid nrome. We don’t know what will happen, but we are confident that the latest episode of Supernatural will be very moving.

