here is the trailer for La Paura Fa Novanta

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The 32nd season of the Simpsons couldn't disappoint fans by leaving it aside the canonical horror episode slated for Halloween, and the authors have already shared a presentation clip.

Although 2020 is proving to be a rather atypical year, fortunately some certainties remain standing and the various artists have had the opportunity to present the content on the (virtual) stage of the San Diego Comic-Con. The clip is divided into two segments, the first one titled Into the Homerverse and the second What Happens to the Halloween Candy?

So let's see Homer struggling with some alternative versions of himself: a character with the appearance of a cartoon bear Hanna-Barbera, and a Disney princess, who is immediately asked to sing. In the final we find the protagonist intent on gorging yourself on Halloween treats in the workplace, and not even a hospitalization pushes him to give up the job.

The episodes of the series Fear makes Ninety they are often characterized by the violence proposed, by the bizarre events that happen to the citizens of Springfield and by the imaginative ways in which the various characters find death. Who knows what will be in store for the unfortunate poor this year …

Meanwhile, take a look at the Simpsons' season 31 tops and flops controversy over the character of Apu, it has been made official that white actors will no longer dub actors of different ethnicities in The Simpsons.