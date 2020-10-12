here is the story of the author of The Da Vinci Code

We all know And brown, the famous writer who caused a sensation in recent years, rekindling the debate on the reliability of the truths contained in the apocryphal gospels. Few, however, know the story of his life.

The author was born in southern New Hampshire, in Exeter where he made various studies in different areas, trying to break into the world of music however, his lack of success in the United States led him to pursue a career as a university lecturer just like his father.

In the years in which Dan Brown taught, he tried to deepen his knowledge in the field of Art History, becoming more and more interested in the mysteries and intrigues of this world so complex whose most emblematic figure is certainly Leonardo Da Vinci.

In 1998 he published his first book, Digital Fortress, and then in the following years he devoted himself to writing Angels and Demons, the first novel in which he tackles the complex relationship between faith and science, which will then be the recurring theme of his later works.

With the publication in 2003 de Da Vinci’s code, Dan Brown becomes a real media and editorial case, arousing the enmities of many scholars and especially those of the Catholic world. In his book which has sold millions of copies around the world, the author argues that Jesus would have married Mary Magdalene and he would have children with her.

Dan Brown has become even more famous thanks to the cinematic adaptation of The Da Vinci Code with Tom Hanks and subsequent films always centered on the figure of Robert Lagdon as Angels and Demons and Hell.