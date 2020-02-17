Entertainment

Here is the release date of the film Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector

February 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
The official site of Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector reveals the release date of the film in Japanese theaters, which will be Monday 27 March. The film will only be screened for two weeks and will be joined by a new visual.

The feature was announced during the last episode of the third season of the Pyscho-Pass anime, which aired on October 24 on Amazon Prime Video for the duration of eight episodes of approximately one hour each. Two new detectives are introduced in the series: Shindou Arata and Kei Mikhail Ignatov. During the series, the two will face a dangerous criminal organization. The film is expected to end their story and will always be available on streaming on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform outside the land of the Rising Sun. The third season of Psycho-Pass also had a manga transposition edited by Saru Hashino, who had already dealt with the adaptation of the second season.

The first series of the Psycho-Pass anime has now become a cult. Aired in 2012, it tells of a company now controlled in all its aspects. To prevent crimes, specific systems will be adopted that monitor the state of mental stress of each individual and the propensity to commit crimes thanks to the "Crime coefficient". In closing the news we leave you to the analysis of the techniques seen in the third season of Psycho-Pass.

