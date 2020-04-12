Entertainment

Here is the ranking of the most important manga according to Japanese readers

April 11, 2020
Magazine Weekly Shonen Jump he proposed to some 630000 readers to select their five favorite manga, more precisely those that influenced their life in some way. The survey was carried out from March 21st and April 2nd, and the results were included in a special top 50.

In the post at the bottom of the news, shared on Twitter from the official page of the magazine, we see the 50 titles deemed most important by Japanese readers. On the podium we find three completely different stories, fascinating and with sometimes very deep themes. To the first place is a work full of Shonen elements combined with political fantasy, or Fullmetal Alchemist of the mangaka Hiromu Arakawa. In second place is ONE PIECE, the pirate epic, currently reached in chapter 976, signed by Eiichiro Oda, while third place is awarded to Gintama, by Hideaki Sorachi.

It is also interesting to note how works constantly present in this area hold unexpected positions, like Dragon Ball in eleventh position, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures in sixteenth and Detective Conan in seventeenth. However, it seems that more recent works have conquered the Japanese public so much that they occupy the 25 position regarding the Attack of the Giants by Hajime Isayama, the thirteen position for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba and even the seventh position for spokesman Haikyu !!.

We also recall that WSJ has announced a move of its publications due to COVID-19.

