Here is the perfect course to draw Dragon Ball characters!

Akira Toriyama's work has conquered several generations of readers and spectators, presenting important values ​​and characters capable of transmitting them even through a few lines, and an increasing number of fans, also due to the series of Dragon Ball Super , dedicate fan art and illustrations to Goku and his companions.

If someone wanted to try their hand at drawing with a stroke very similar to the original one, or even to the current style of Toyotaro, there is the possibility of following some videos, more or less short, specially made by Fenyo.

For those who do not know this name, it is one of the most appreciated artists by Toriyama himself, who signed many promotional illustrations, and edited several designs that appeared in video games such as Dragon Ball Super Heroes and Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle.

In a recent Twitter post, Fenyo himself announced that it is possible to find videos on his YouTube channel video tutorial inherent own illustrations and drawings concerning the characters of the universe of Dragon Ball. Only one is presented in the tweet How to Draw by Goku, but the artist has reassured, with another post, the fans that once the course on the protagonist is finished, he will continue with the other characters.

Recall that while on the net images of chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super leaked, it seems that the failure to announce the second season of the anime is the fault of Akira Toriyama.