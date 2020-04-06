Here is the opening of the new Digimon Adventure series: Psi!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While we wait for the first episode of Digimon Adventure: Psi is made available on Crunchyroll Italia, some fans have shared the new, beautiful opening on social networks, which will surely win the hearts of fans of the brand.

In recent days we have also talked about a particular promotional video, released byFuji TV broadcaster, in which what appears to be a new evolutionary process has been shown, different from what was seen in the original series.

Digimon's first anime series, created by Akiyoshi Hongo, has just turned 20 years since its publication last month, also commemorated by a nice sketch by Kenji Watanabe, the artist behind numerous designs of digital monsters.

The user @Kirari_star shared on Twitter the post you find at the bottom of the news, where it is presented the opening of the new series. We naturally find different sequences in which Tai and Agumon are present, as happened for the launch trailer of the series, and starting from the middle of the video the other Digiprescelts and the evolutionary stages of Agumon, Gabumon and Biyomon, to list just a few.

It will be necessary to see if the results of such an important series will be positively welcomed by the franchise community, which remains highly appreciated and still followed today, however, since the opening, details emerge attention to the animations and the rendering of Digimon's evolutions.