Here is the opening and the ending theme of the fourth season of Haikyu !!

January 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The fourth season of Haikyu she has arrived! Although divided into two parts, the first scheduled for the period January-March 2020, the second will arrive in the summer of the same year. Of course, with the announcement of a new season, the new character designs have arrived and the new opening and ending have also been published recently.

There new opening theme, which you can find at the bottom of the page, is titled "PHOENIX"and is performed by Burnout Syndromes, a Japanese rock group that has already participated in the realization of the OST of the previous seasons.

Alongside the splendid opening, where metaphorically the will of Shoyo Hinata and his companions to want to continue their journey among the stars of volleyball is presented, there is also the new ending, entitled Kessen Spirit, sung by CHiCO and HoneyWorks, famous for having collaborated on Naruto Shippuden's ending 33. You can find the video in the post shared by the user @Haikyu_EN, at the bottom of the news.

Probably both videos will be present in the 12 episodes of the second part of the fourth season. The preparation for the National Tournament has already started, since Haikyu !! To The Top is available from yesterday on the Crunchyroll website, and after a break that will start in March, the series is expected to resume in July 2020.

