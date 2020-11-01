here is the incredible video dedicated to the monsters of the series

In the past few hours, Netflix has decided to publish an incredible video that depicts some of the most monstrous creatures in the world of The Witcher. These are mostly horrid figures inherent in the first season but, a quick glance allows us to notice some subjects of the second.

In the clip that you can see below, clearly released for Halloween night, you can see a fearsome one at minute 0:15 multi-legged creature while, at 0:30 you can definitely take a look at a strange one three-headed skeletal figure.

The second season of The Witcher resumed production last August after being discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We still don’t know exactly when the series will air but, it is now more and more likely that will debut in 2021. In recent weeks there have been many images from the set of The Witcher 2. There have been many controversies regarding the new armor of Geralt of Rivia, or the protagonist of the series played by Henry Cavill. Some web users have in fact noticed a particular similarity between the costume worn by George Clooney in Batman and Robin and the new witcher armor.

For more information on this highly anticipated Netflix series, take a look at the first info released on the plot of The Witcher 2.