here is the hilarious gag inspired by Quicksilver

After the renewal for new seasons by Fox, the Griffins are ready to return in style and for the occasion the authors have thought of pay homage in a playful way to the famous X-Men of the Marvel home.

In particular, the episode in question presents the parody of a note scene of X-Men: Days of a Past Future starring Quicksilver . In the film, the mutant sprinter appears in a sequence in which time seems to stand still, while he "walks" at supersonic speed between the villains and settles the situation with ease. A comic device already in the original, which comes here adapted to the idiotic context of the typical American family.

As you can see from the clip below, Chris returns home from school saying he has a beautiful sneeze in store: when he does it in front of his family, Meg he decides to put on his headphones and listen Ode to my family of Cranberries, starting to run incredibly fast . To silence his family members he plays a series of jokes: when time returns to its regular course they all find themselves on the ground in pain, and in addition they are joined by Chris' sneeze.

"Damn, who is an X-Men secretly?", the mother finally exclaims. The episode, broadcast on September 19, 2020, will certainly contain other hilarious references to the world of mutants. Previously, the Griffins had also mentioned Mortal Kombat, and the author of the series had invented a nice podcast with Bryan and Stewie to entertain quarantined fans.