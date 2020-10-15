here is the first photo from the set

We have found out who will be the new arrivals in Titan 3, in the meantime a member of the production has announced with a new photo that the filming of the next unpublished episodes of the HBO show.

At the bottom of the news you can find the post shared on Instagram by Boris Mojsovski, where you can read this comment: “Titans season 3 day 1. Yes, for real“Fans were also able to see two photos taken on the set of the show, which allow us to take a first look at some of the settings of the upcoming unreleased episodes.

Fans are eager to find out how the protagonists’ stories will continue, especially after the conclusion of the previous season, which pitted Deathstroke against the group led by Dick Greyson, character with the face of Brenton Thwaites. The series is present in the Netflix catalog, while in America it will switch from the streaming service of DC Universe to that of HBO Max. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which could lead to the suspension of the works, a release date has not yet been announced. third season, but fans are confident they can see it in the course of 2021. Finally we leave you with the news of the new costume worn by Red Hood in Titans 3.