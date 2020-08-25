here is the complete timeline, from Arrow to Crisis On Infinite Earths

Share it:

The Arrowverse has had the merit of bringing together many DC heroes under one roof, with crossover events that surprised fans, but what is the chronology of the various The CW series?

Screen Rant has built a graph (below) that tries to answer this question by putting in order the seasons of Arrow, Flash, Supergirl etc … from the oldest to the most recent. Obviously the many references and connections studied by the writers have caused violent migraines even to the most avid viewers, but in principle the timeline should be the following (we bring back in parallel the seasons set in the same period):

Arrow season 1 and 2

Arrow season 3 and The Flash season 1

Arrow season 4, The Flash season 1 and Supergirl season 1

Legends of Tomorrow stagione 1

Arrow season 5, The Flash season 3, Supergirl season 2, Legends of Tomorrow season 2

Arrow season 6, The Flash season 4, Supergirl season 3 and Legends of Tomorrow season 3

Black Lightning season 1 and 2

Arrow season 7, The Flash season 5, Supergirl season 4, Legends of Tomorrow season 4 and Batwoman season 1

Crisis On Infinite Earths (linked to the Arrow ending, and other series like Batwoman and The Flash 6).

It is interesting to note that starting from the fourth / fifth season of Arrow the DC television universe has begun to structure itself properly and to expand visibly, with the arrival of other series and the continuation of the already established shows. Crisis on Infinite Earths was the moment of greatest contact, and we hope that the future holds other thick crossovers, able to complicate things in an always interesting way.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting to understand how Batwoman’s replacement will take place, while it is possible that Justice League stars will arrive in The CW series.