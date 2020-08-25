here is the behind the scenes of the new SKY commercial

Share it:

Jude Law he was chosen as the testimonial of the new SKY advertising campaign and conquered everyone with his not too perfect Italian. This is a truly evocative commercial which, to promote a new type of television experience based on the use of WiFi, underlines the considerable importance of invisible connections.

The English actor twice nominated for an Oscar, as well as a beloved interpreter of the famous Sorrentino series, strolls through the streets of important Italian cities showing the beauty of the Bel Paese and, underlining how the bonds that we cannot see but only perceive can influence our life.

The commercial of about 60 seconds aired just yesterday during the final of UEFA Champions League and immediately made people talk about themselves. Therefore the indissoluble relationship between Jude Law and Italy continues after the experiences of The Young Pope e The New Pope, created in collaboration with SKY and with the contribution of HBO.

Several times the main interpreter of Ritorno a Cold Mountain he told how much you love our nation, claiming to be fully at ease among the Italian streets where everyone seems to be friendly and supportive and, to adore the possibility of being able to walk among the ruins of a past that made history.

Jude Law, who has revealed that he considers himself increasingly fascinating despite the now inexorable loss of hair, seems to be living a particularly happy and peaceful moment in his life, certainly thanks to an unstoppable career that leads him to grind exceptional successes. Among other things, he will reprise the role of Albus Dumbledore in the next chapters of Fantastic Beasts.