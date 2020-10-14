here is revealed the shocking identity of the narrator

The Haunting of Bly Manor, the new work by Mike Flanagan recently landed on Netflix, has managed to conquer both the public and the critics leaving everyone with bated breath until its final stages.

The first episode shows us Carla Gugino by surprise who, as we will discover in the final episode, is also the narrator of the story of the governess Dani Clayton and Bly Manor. His true identity, however, remains hidden until the end. The woman present and a wedding dinner, simply says that she is a character very close to Dani Clayton and, in the end we discover that none other than Jamie, the gardener of the mansion, who can tell how the facts really went, as she personally assisted them.

Carla Gugino revealed that she particularly loved this role, firstly because no one knew of her participation in The Haunting of Bly Manor until the series was released on Netflix and then because she was the only one who knew all the details of the plot, but ignoring something very important.

“In reality, she is the one who managed to survive all this experience but, in fact, she does not know that Dani never left her. So she is the one who is able to know everything, and yet, in the end, we realize who doesn’t know something really fundamental. And I love that little moment so intimate “Gugino said, referring to the final twist, which she reveals Dani’s hand resting on the shoulder of a sleeping Jamie.

