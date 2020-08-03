Entertainment

here is Pedro Pascal's reaction to the 15 nominations for the Emmy Awards

August 3, 2020
Add Comment
Esther
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Mandalorian has won 15 Emmy Award nominations: not a bad goal for the Star Wars series, and now the protagonist has also decided to celebrate on social media.

"To the crew, cast members, creators: are you having a nice day? GOOD, * insert Disney's beep *!", is the comment of Pedro Pascal, who wanted to pay homage to the many professionals who have contributed to making the series receive all this consensus. joking about it, implying that Disney would definitely censor him.

Pascal unfortunately did not receive his nomination for best lead actor, but he can happily rejoice in being able to give his best in the series. Maybe the fact that he has his face covered for the entire duration of the first season did not play in his favor, but for sure his physicality made itself felt, along with that of the stuntmen who impersonated him.

READ:  The Last of Us, the HBO series will expand the original story of the game

Outside of fiction, will still cheer on the treacherous Moff Gideon, given that Giancarlo Esposito was nominated in the category "best supporting actor for a drama series". In addition, the amusing comment of Taika Waititi arrived, enchanted by his own skill in the dubbing of the IG-11 droid.

Share it:
Tags

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.