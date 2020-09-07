here is Paige’s answer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the end of the collaboration between Big Show and Netflix, the confirmation that wrestlers under contract with WWE they will not be able to take the characters they play to the ring outside the company network without authorization.

This means the wrestlers they will not be able to use their own stage name and your character on services like Twitch. This was announced by Vince McMahon himself, with the ultimatum to close the collaboration with these third-party services within thirty days:

“Like Disney or Warner Bros., WWE creates, promotes and invests in its intellectual property, that is, in the names of wrestlers such as Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Big E and Braun Strowman. It is thanks to the control and exploitation of these characters that WWE can make gains that guarantee the company to reward performers at the highest levels of sports entertainment. It is critical to our company’s success that we protect our largest investments and enter into partnerships with third parties at the company level, and not on an individual level, so that this can bring more rewards for everyone involved. “

There was no lack of first reactions. In particular Paige, still under contract despite having retired from the ring, is one of the most active fighters on Twitch, having managed to build a certain following by exploiting the fame of her character. To circumvent the new directives he announced a simple name change: “Hey guys, just a quick announcement: my name on Twitch has been changed to my real name, from now on it will be SarayaOfficial! Thank you all, see you on Sunday for the last chance to participate in the biggest giveaway I’ve ever done “.

Logos indicating PaigeMania and referring to Paige will disappear, but apparently Saraya-Jade Bravis (this is the real name) he has no intention of giving up his channel. Will that be enough to make WWE happy?

The company also faces other problems, given that after Aj Styles’ positive swab, Kevin Nash also contracted Covid.