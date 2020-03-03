Here is how Gentle and La Brava from My Hero Academia met for the first time

Share it:

As you probably know, the fourth season of My Hero Academia is about to reach the climax of the narrative arc dedicated to the Cultural Festival, with the two new antagonists that have appeared – namely Gentle and La Brava – which have managed to quickly gain the interest of the public.

The two have indeed managed to show themselves in a very different way than many other Villains who made their appearance during the series, both in terms of dangerousness and intentions, eager more than anything else to obtain fame and glory everywhere rather than radically change the world with violent and dangerous actions.

Well, to the delight of all those who immediately took a liking to the two latest new entries, the latest episode of My Hero Academia Season 4 has finally revealed how the strange duo first met. In fact, through a flashback of the 83rd episode, we discovered that La Brava was none other than a young fan of Gentle. Our criminal, however, at the time was anything but renowned and indeed, his total inexperience with the technological world had led him to be derided by those few who viewed his videos uploaded on the web. To save him from desperation, however, here comes La Brava, who managed to hack the account of his darling presenting himself as his biggest fan and warning him that he would do everything in his power to help him conquer the sought-after notoriety. Gentle, surprised by everything, therefore decided to take her under his wing, creating a duo that thanks to the ability of both, is now one of the most famous criminal groups in the world. In short, once again the difference between the two compared to many other threats that we encountered during the adventures of Deku and his companions was highlighted.

