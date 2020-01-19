Here is Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia and Naruto with the animations of The Seven Deadly Sins 3!

Share it:

The third season of The Seven Deadly Sins has been criticized in the round, especially because of the bad work done by Studio Deen in the field of animations. Fans have expressed their disappointment on social media in many different ways and precisely in this regard, today we decided to show you an exhilarating fan art.

The Reddit user lipefleming in fact, he shared a few hours ago the beautiful image visible at the bottom, in which the protagonists of some of the most famous shonen of recent years in the role of Meliodas are shown. The illustration scoffs at the frame from episode 13 of the Studio Deen anime, which has gone viral for a few weeks now.

As you can see, among the many substitutes appear Tanjiro and Nezuko, Midoriya and Eri, Senku and Kohaku and many others. The image was appreciated by fans of the subreddit NanatsunoTaizai, which despite the great passion for the saga of Nakaba Suzuki they were able to have a laugh by rewarding the post with about 1500 upvotes.

The Seven Deadly Sins 3 has already reached the halfway point and will definitely end in March. On January 15, episode 14 was aired, titled "A new threat", and net of last minute changes, the new episode will be distributed on January 22nd.

And what do you think of it? Are you still following the third season? Let us know with a comment! In case you are not familiar with the latest discussions about the anime, we suggest you take a look at our analysis of The Seven Deadly Sins 3.