here is Billy Butcher’s idea for Halloween decorations

In the last few hours Karl Urban has appeared in a short video published by The Boys’ official Twitter profile. In this clip the performer of Billy Butcher appears intent on cutting out a pumpkin to express all his hatred towards Superheroes.

The rather dark sequence accompanied by hard rock music is centered on the ferocious movements of Billy who tries to draw an explicit pumpkin decoration to celebrate the holiday of Halloween. The man walks away then giggling, showing everyone his incredible work that in no uncertain terms sends the corrupt superheroes of his world to that country. The accompanying tweet simply reads: “Some inspiration for you motherfuckers”, taking up the typical language of the Boys in the Amazon Prime Video series.

Meanwhile, we remind you that work continues on The Boys 3 in which we will see a totally distorted version of the Avengers represented by the second superteam created by Vought called Payback. In the last period, fans of the series have enjoyed creating several videos dedicated to the series. In particular, a Reddit user created an exceptional montage in which Patriot exterminates the Avengers mind, a Youtube user imagined an exceptional clash between the leader of the Seven and Superman. What do you expect from the third season of this beloved show? Let us know in the comments.