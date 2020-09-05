here is all the news on the reboot with Jared Padalecki

Share it:

Last year came the announcement of the Walker Texas Ranger reboot in which Jared Padalecki will play the role of the protagonist played in the 90s by Chuck Norris.

So far we know that the series will simply be called Walker and which will debut in January 2021. We do not yet have a precise date for its debut, but we know that the series will replace Supernatural and therefore will air in the US every Thursday.

Padalecki who will also be executive producer on THE CW series, will perform Cordell Walker, a widower who after being undercover for two years, decides to return home to Austin in an attempt to be reunited with his children.

The female face of the series will be played by Lindsey Morgan who we all met in The 100. She will play the role of Micki one of the first women in the history of the Texas Rangers. Once Upon a Time’s Jeff Pierre also joined the cast as Trey Barnett, Micki’s boyfriend. Pretty Little Liars ex-star Keegan Allen was cast to play Liam, the gay and conservative younger brother by Cordell Walker, who is also an assistant district attorney.

In addition to the classic family history and various business affairs, Cordell Walker will also delve into the suspiciously dark circumstances surrounding the death of his wife. So we just have to wait.