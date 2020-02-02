Here is Alien Hominid Invasion, the new game by the authors of Castle Crashers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If the name of The Behemoth there is no new, you probably enjoyed games like Castle Crashers and Battleblock Theater. Their cartoonish style and their vocation for co-op games have made them among the most appreciated developers at least for a certain type of audience.

The studio has now announced a new project: it's about Alien Hominid Invasion, a sort of reinterpretation of Alien Hominid, their first video game. It is a cooperative arcade shooter, which will present a completely new gameplay, as well as a system of progression of the characters and revisited mechanics, and much more.

More information on the game will be revealed at PAX East 2020, which will take place from February 27 to March 1, where it will also be present in playable form, so expect some information and videos about it.

However, a launch date has not been announced, but it is known that it will be released on PC and console, therefore presumably also Nintendo Switch. Take a look at the announcement trailer at the top of the news, and their official website to which we refer you. What do you think of these first images?

If you want to learn more, on our site you will find the review of Castle Crashers and the review of Battleblock Theater.