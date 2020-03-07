Here is a wonderful Catwoman designed by the executive vice president of Marvel Comics

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The iconicity of some characters goes beyond belonging to one or the other publishing house. Joe Quesada, legendary figure at the Marvel Comics, first as a designer and then as Executive Vice President and Creative Director, shares on his profile this beautiful drawing of DC Comics Catwoman.

In the sketch that we propose, Quesada managed to immortalize in an excellent way the essence of Selina Kyle's character, Catwoman. The character, in black and white, expresses all his sensuality and is depicted, as you can see at the bottom of the news, with one hand on his side while with the other he holds the goggles raised from his face. The look is very bewitching. Despite being linked to Marvel Comics for several years, so much so that it has become one of the most recognizable faces of the House of Ideas, Quesada worked as a draftsman for DC Comics, collaborating on some stories and co-creating the character of Azrael, a vigilant super hero of the universe of Batman. It is very nice to see how the love for comic characters is shared by influential personalities, regardless of whether the characters are part of their publishing house or not. Even DC Comics' Jim Lee has enjoyed drawing Dragon Ball's Goku in the past.

Meanwhile, a new villain called "The Designer" has been introduced in Batman comics. Also if you have been fond of the historical Batman cartoon, which was also aired on Mediaset networks years ago, you will be pleased to know that Batman: The animated series is returning but in the form of a comic and it will be written by Paul Dini who has dealt with the TV series.