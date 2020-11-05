here is a surprising detail about the Banthas

In the Mandalorian 2 the Banthas, the trusted 4-legged friends of Tusken’s pedroni not too dissimilar from oxen, have made their appearance again. These particular creatures have been an integral part of the saga since the first film in 1977 and thanks to their creator, we can reveal a surprising detail about them.

The supervisor of the animations of the series Hal Hickel on Twitter he posted a close-up of a Bantha mouth, revealing how important oral hygiene is to their overall health. In short, also these creatures have to clean their huge teeth in one way or another.

In addition, the episode also gave us some information about the culture of the Tusken raiders and in particular we had news about their language. It is a particular sign language that was created by a deaf artist called Troy Kotsur, who took part in the first season of The Mandalorian, contributing to the creation of this method of communication.

In an interview from The Daily Moth, which was published earlier this year, Kotsur said: “I researched the culture and environment of the Tusken raiders. I researched this community. I tried to make this language suit this people in the best possible way. I hope the producers continue to have such an open mind. This is just the beginning”.

While waiting for the next developments, check out our review of the first episode of Mandalorian 2. Have you noticed the Easter egg of Return of the Jedi?