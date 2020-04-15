Entertainment

Here is a sexy action figure of the protagonist of the anime Do You Love Your Mom

April 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
In the autumn of 2019, the anime Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Aired in Japan and on Crunchyroll, which is a rather particular isekai. In addition to the classic protagonist struggling with fantastic adventures, his mother was also present in the company, who gave birth to bizarre situations.

Mamako Oosuki, this is the woman's name Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?, impressed the fans for its characteristics and in particular there was a scene in the sixth episode appreciated. Here Mamako wore a classic one-piece blue swimsuit which in Japan is used for school swimming lessons.

That scene comes in real life with one statuette of Mamako. Directly from episode 6 of Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? from April 2021 the model you see in the two photos below can be purchased. On a scale of 1 to 7 and made by the FREEing company, it will cost 14,300 yen (approximately 130 euros) and will be available for pre-orders from some online stores starting from the end of May 2020.

The costume is, of course, quite tight and leaves glimpse all forms of Mamako. Do You Love Your Mom also received an OAV aired on March 25, 2020.

