Here is a scary and disturbing Izuku Midoriya cosplay

The series of My Hero Academia it has just turned five since its first publication in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and over this time we have seen little Midoriya grow and become one of the most promising aspiring Heroes, inheriting the power of All Might.

The protagonist was in fact able, through thecommitment and tenacity, shown from the first chapters, to improve all his skills thanks to the courses of the Yuei, and above all to the continuous threats deriving from the Union of Villain and Shie Hassaikai.

However, what has conquered the fans is the sensitive and decisive aspect of the young Deku, who so far has never pulled back in the face of any difficulty. However there are many detractors of the character as in the series, given the presence of elements that might seem silly or excessive, such as faces twisted in different ways, and of course the main subject is precisely Midoriya.

Any manga reader is used to seeing their favorite characters revisited by the author or other fans in expressions more or less suitable for the context, but has been part of this medium for a long time. Indeed user @ainturwaifu wanted represent Deku, following a style perhaps too realistic, with the disturbing, albeit faithful, cosplay that you can see in the post at the bottom of the news.

Recall that currently the fourth season of My Hero Academia is in episode 18 and that in the preview of the next one the preparation of the Cultural Festival continues.