Entertainment

Here for you this beautiful cosplay of Nami from One Piece

February 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the One Piece manga there is no shortage of beautiful female characters, as we all know. One of the most loved is undoubtedly the young navigator of the Rotta Maggiore and member of the Mugiwara, that is Nami. Let's take a look at this cosplay dedicated to his character.

The cosplayer kallisi__vamp shared on her Instagram profile this beautiful cosplay she made that showcases all the charm of the character created by Eiichiro Oda for his manga. The result is truly exceptional and will keep the fans of the opera happy. We recently gave you the news that Netflix will adapt One Piece with a live action that we are all waiting for, but at the same time there is also a lot of concern about it. It will not be easy to faithfully bring the spirit of the work, which is why Oda himself felt he had to reassure fans about the success of the product. We will see how it will end in the coming months. We will update you promptly on every news and on the developments of the project.

READ:  Martin Scorsese blames superheroes that the Irish could be his last film

As for the manga, however, we are witnessing the flashback that tells the life of Wano's powerful samurai, Oden. in chapter 971 of One Piece we had new details of the events that delve into the past history of the samurai island that our heroes intend to redeem from the tyranny of Emperor Kaido and the perfidious Orochi shogun. We leave you with the curious news of a fan who met Eiichiro Oda by chance in a resort. What a stroke of luck!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.