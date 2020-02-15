Here for you this beautiful cosplay of Nami from One Piece

Share it:

In the One Piece manga there is no shortage of beautiful female characters, as we all know. One of the most loved is undoubtedly the young navigator of the Rotta Maggiore and member of the Mugiwara, that is Nami. Let's take a look at this cosplay dedicated to his character.

The cosplayer kallisi__vamp shared on her Instagram profile this beautiful cosplay she made that showcases all the charm of the character created by Eiichiro Oda for his manga. The result is truly exceptional and will keep the fans of the opera happy. We recently gave you the news that Netflix will adapt One Piece with a live action that we are all waiting for, but at the same time there is also a lot of concern about it. It will not be easy to faithfully bring the spirit of the work, which is why Oda himself felt he had to reassure fans about the success of the product. We will see how it will end in the coming months. We will update you promptly on every news and on the developments of the project.

As for the manga, however, we are witnessing the flashback that tells the life of Wano's powerful samurai, Oden. in chapter 971 of One Piece we had new details of the events that delve into the past history of the samurai island that our heroes intend to redeem from the tyranny of Emperor Kaido and the perfidious Orochi shogun. We leave you with the curious news of a fan who met Eiichiro Oda by chance in a resort. What a stroke of luck!