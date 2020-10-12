here for the series was canceled after eight seasons

There are many reasons why shows are canceled. Sometimes negative evaluations or bad critics’ evaluations contribute to the cancellation of a show. Other times a show isn’t as popular with a network or doesn’t have the viewer base it needs to survive.

So there are a myriad of reasons for a network to say goodbye to a TV show, but what led to the cancellation of ABC’s Castle?

The first reason seems to be the approval rating. Season 8 was not the best of the series. The situation picked up a bit towards the end of the season when the plot of Loksat lit up and the two protagonists began to work together for conciliation. It wasn’t enough to move the needle substantially, though, and ABC probably, after careful analysis, decided to cancel season 9.

Another problem seems to be related to takings. When a show attracts fewer viewers, it also earns less from advertising. If you combine this with the fact that shows get more expensive as the years go by, often due to the salaries of the main actors, then budget problems begin. While it’s unlikely Castle was canceled due to money issues alone, they certainly contributed to the show’s cancellation.

Among the flaws there was also the screenplay which led Castle to be a very intriguing show especially for the relationship between Castle and Beckett. People loved the Caskett couple so much they even gave them a nickname. There were some major missteps with the split between the two characters during season 8, but the blow came when the production announced that Stana Katic she had been let go of the series. At that point, many fans felt cheated considering the show was beautiful and finished even if it had been renewed. Perhaps at that moment even ABC realized that perhaps it was better to really close the series.

Confirmation of these reasons came covertly from ABC chief Channing Dungey during a 2016 conference call.

We leave you to the words of Nathan Fillon regarding Castle season 8. The latter was Castle’s last season and no more will be released.