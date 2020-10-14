here are the wonderful Funko Pop dedicated to the Disney + series

WandaVision is the first of the highly anticipated series related to the MCU that will land on Disney + by the end of this 2020 very poor in satisfactions from a cinematic point of view. To celebrate this event, some exceptional ones have just been released Funko Pop that depict the characters played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Among the nice vinyl puppets you can see below are some images:

Wanda from the 1950s

Vision of the 50s

Vision of the ’50s Chase version

Wanda Halloween version

Vision Halloween version

Wanda pregnant from the 70s

Vision of the 70s

In general these Funko Pops do not provide us with particular news on the plot, everything we know for the moment was taken from the WandaVision trailer released in recent weeks. It is about a sort of sit-com that takes us for a walk in time, showing us different decades. Some speculate that everything is the result of the imagination of Scarlet Witch who may have to deal with some powerful enemy who is trying to steal her powers or more likely tries to overcome the death of her beloved Vision.

An interesting detail, however, was noted on the settings of the series, as from the trailer we infer that the events take place in Westview while from some images from the set, it seems that the story of Wanda and Vision is set in Eastview. While waiting to find out what the truth will be, check out the 10 most hilarious memes on WandaVision.