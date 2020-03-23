Here are the triple mergers that Dragon Ball fans would like to see

Share it:

A few days ago chapter 58 of Dragon Ball Super , who actually kicked off the clash between Goku and the evil wizard and Devourer of Moro Planets. It is precisely among the pages of the current saga that we had the opportunity to see the first triple fusion of the entire franchise.

In fact, Master Roshi had to face three girls who during the clash thought about joining, forming a single warrior, very powerful but easily defeated by Goku, teleported to Earth after identifying the ki of Kulilin.

Following what was read in the manga, fans began to speculate what they could be, in their opinion most memorable triple mergers and incredible in the universe created by the master Akira Toriyama.

One of the first positions is covered by the union of the three main villains of Dragon Ball Z, that is Lord Freeza, Cell and Majin Buu. Such an enemy could create difficulties even for Goku himself, despite the sensational levels reached by the Saiyan.

Another fusion that would be very popular with fans would be that between Goku and his two sons, Gohan and Goten. Surely it would generate a very powerful warrior, but the difference in level between Goku and the "young people" of his family would be abysmal, at least for how things have evolved up to the current narrative arc.

To remain in the Sayan area, enthusiasts have thought of three other triple mergers: Goku, Gohan and Vegeta the first, in the second we always find the prince of this warrior race, united however with Raditz and Nappa, while the third, probably the most powerful of the three, consists of Goku, Vegeta and Broly, which became canonical thanks to the brand's latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

There are also other very particular mergers, such as the one among the androids C-16, C-17 and C-18, or even the one of the most powerful Earthlings, or Kulilin, Tenshinhan and Yamcha. The most bizarre of all would be a mix of three of the five members of the Ginew team, which could create extremely funny and funny creatures.

What do you think of those proposed by fans on the web? Do you agree, or would you like more? Let us know with a comment below.