Here are the T-shirts and sweatshirts of Everyeye.it starting from 15.99 euros!

We made you wait longer than expected (but for good reason), we showed them in the direct E3 and in other live on Twitch … finally the t-shirts of Everyeye.it are available on Teezily, ready to be bought and worn!

In recent months we have worked on various design tests and on the quality of the print, with the aim of providing you with a good product at the best possible price. On Teezily you can buy classic T-shirts, T-shirts with stretch fabric, and even sweatshirts with and without hood.

I'm five designs available, which show the Everyeye.it logo declined in various styles, with or without visible address on the chest.

Each product can be ordered in one remarkable variety of colors, in sizes from S to 5XL, the price of a single T-Shirt is equal to 15.99 euros, shipping costs excluded. Every aspect related to the order (purchase, payments, shipping, etc.) is managed directly by Teezily, we hope that the shirts will be to your liking and we invite you to leave us an opinion below on this initiative: do you want other designs or colors, or would you like to see the Everyeye.it logo on other products such as hats and gadgets? The comment space is at your disposal for any suggestions!