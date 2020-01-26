Entertainment

Here are the nominations for the Taisho award, Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family stand out

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After the Shogakukan prize, 2020 is preparing to award other prizes to the manga that have stood out during 2019. This time it is the turn of the Taisho prize, now in its twelfth edition and which has seen important titles among past winners such as Beastars and Astra Lost in Space. This year there are also Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family.

Shueisha's two titles are undoubtedly the ones that stand out most in the mainstream scene, but competition will be fierce. The thirteen candidates are as follows:

  • Ashita Shiru ni Wa of Sumako Kari
  • Ikoku Nikki by Tomoko Yamashita
  • Skip to Loafer by Misaki Takamatsu
  • Spy x Family by Tatsuya Endo
  • Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto
  • Born to be on Air! by Hiroaki Samura
  • The Blue Period by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
  • Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu by Norio Sakurai
  • Maku Musubi by Shin Hotani
  • Mystery to Iu Nakare by Rui Morita
  • Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru of Retto Tajima
  • Muchu sa, Kimi ni by Yama Wayama
READ:  The romance in My Hero Academia is not lacking: Ochaco and Deku have another tender moment

Beyond Spy x Family e Chainsaw Man, the two titles with the most sales in the group, stand out also the anime cool Born to be on Air, manga by the author of L'Immortale, and The Blue Period, in progress on Kodansha's Afternoon which has already gained acclaim thanks to its themes on art. Also Maku Musubi, seinen manga of Weekly Young Jump by Shueisha, compete for the prize. Will one of these most famous names win the title or will one of the other manga be able to put the wheels on the wheels?

The outcome of the vote that will establish the winner will be disclosed in March 2020. Participants were chosen from those manga that in 2019 published at least one tankobon and that, in total, have not yet exceeded the eight volumes produced.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.