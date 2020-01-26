Here are the nominations for the Taisho award, Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family stand out

Share it:

After the Shogakukan prize, 2020 is preparing to award other prizes to the manga that have stood out during 2019. This time it is the turn of the Taisho prize, now in its twelfth edition and which has seen important titles among past winners such as Beastars and Astra Lost in Space. This year there are also Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family.

Shueisha's two titles are undoubtedly the ones that stand out most in the mainstream scene, but competition will be fierce. The thirteen candidates are as follows:

Ashita Shiru ni Wa of Sumako Kari

Ikoku Nikki by Tomoko Yamashita

Skip to Loafer by Misaki Takamatsu

Spy x Family by Tatsuya Endo

Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto

Born to be on Air! by Hiroaki Samura

The Blue Period by Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu by Norio Sakurai

Maku Musubi by Shin Hotani

Mystery to Iu Nakare by Rui Morita

Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru of Retto Tajima

Muchu sa, Kimi ni by Yama Wayama

Beyond Spy x Family e Chainsaw Man, the two titles with the most sales in the group, stand out also the anime cool Born to be on Air, manga by the author of L'Immortale, and The Blue Period, in progress on Kodansha's Afternoon which has already gained acclaim thanks to its themes on art. Also Maku Musubi, seinen manga of Weekly Young Jump by Shueisha, compete for the prize. Will one of these most famous names win the title or will one of the other manga be able to put the wheels on the wheels?

The outcome of the vote that will establish the winner will be disclosed in March 2020. Participants were chosen from those manga that in 2019 published at least one tankobon and that, in total, have not yet exceeded the eight volumes produced.