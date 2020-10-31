here are the news events that inspired the Netflix series

The wait for fans is over and from today, Friday 30 October, it is available in streaming on Netflix the third season of Suburra. As we know the series is based on the novel by Carlo Bonini and Giancarlo De Cataldo, which also inspired a film directed by Stefano Sollima in 2015.

Although fictionalized, the events of Suburra they are inspired by news events that really happened. Let’s try to make a summary, between fiction and reality.

Firstly, the events of the Netflix series start from one benefits between two rival clans, the Anacleti and the Adami. The two families compete for the monopoly of drug trafficking and other illegal activities on the seafront of Ostia. Although the authors of the fiction have repeatedly emphasized the randomness of references to real characters, it is quite easy to identify analogies between the Anacleti family (that of Spadino) and Casamonica, with their allies from the Spada clan.

Suburra also calls into question Mafia Capital, the investigation that revealed the mechanisms of control and management of power in Rome. In reality, the appeal process overturned the first instance sentence, convicting 18 of the 43 defendants for mafia-type criminal association. Subsequently, however, the Court of Cassation ruled that Massimo Carminati and Salvatore Buzzi, the two leaders, had not set up any association.

