here are the most absurd theories about the series finale

Criminal Minds it was a very respectable procedural series, including ruthless crimes, professional investigations and some ironic or sentimental implications to tone down: before its conclusion, fans indulged themselves with really absurd script ideas.

One of the nicest hypotheses involved a final twist that revealed the truth of things: the series takes place in a parallel universe where the local police are so incompetent that they require the support of a specific team of experts each time. A way to underline how often in the various punting local policemen do not have the minimum training to draw up a psychological profile of the criminals they are looking for.

Others have thought of something similar too, assuming that all the investigations were actually nothing more than the figment of Reid’s imagination. A little crazy idea that is based on something true: at a certain point we discover that the mother of the brilliant detective is suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and for this reason the son fears that he has inherited the disease genetically. That would have been enough for a stylish finish Joker, with Reid hallucinating. Thankfully, the authors thought of something different.

If that wasn’t enough, Jennifer Jereau also risked an unpleasant conclusion – some fans thought she could turn out to be a psychopath like the killers he hunts. His willingness to be part of the team was read as a fascination for gory and bloody cases, to be proposed to colleagues. A JJ killer it’s really hard to imagine …

On the sentimental side, many speculated that Reid would have declared himself bisexual in the final season, a possibility actually considered by the authors, but then discarded after the choice to focus on the relationship with JJ. Even hopes to see appear Derek Morgan again, for a hug to his Garcia (and maybe something more …) they never went out. The actor had confirmed his departure from the series, but the playful relationship with the computer expert remained in everyone’s heart.

Cherry on the cake? An ending in which it turns out that in reality the protagonists are all psychics, that’s how they know the behavior of criminals so well and predict their moves!

We remind you that Criminal Minds is available in streaming and that the interpreter of Reid had pronounced on the final, arrived with the fifteenth season.