here are the hidden meanings of Michael Scofield’s tattoos

The tattoo of the protagonist of Prison Break, Michael Scofield, has a fundamental importance in the unfolding of the events of the series. Unable to remember all the details of his plan by heart, he decided to cover himself with tatoos that hide the plan of the prison and other useful information for his escape.

As we discover in the course of the series, the protagonist had a similar idea seeing the arms totally covered in ink of a pizza delivery girl and, he decided to cover himself with 24 indelible drawings on his body. In the first season we meet Allen Schweitzer 11121147 which represents a type of hex key Michael needs to unscrew the bolt from the Schweitzer sink to create a crack in the wall from which his escape plan will start; Cute Poison which hides a chemical equation useful for the plan; L’image of a Demonand which will have to be projected onto the wall to knock it down; Three escape routes to choose from. The right one will turn out to be Fitz. There are also some playing cards with a number that will allow him to frame a boss and finally theimage of a coffin with a cross who hides a pill that will allow Lincoln to be transferred to the infirmary.

As the seasons progress, the tattoo is shown less and less and, in the second season, it is no longer about the plan to escape from prison but the plan for his transfer to Panama. For example, the tomb of Chace Woods where Michael buried clothes, car keys and fake passports; L’image of a flower indicating the place where a box of nitroglycerin is hidden; the word Bolshoi Booze instead, read upside down, it is actually composed of numbers that allow us to locate, via GPS, the border line between Texas and New Mexico where Michael has an appointment with the “coyote” andimage of Christ in a rose and the numbers 617 on the stem that indicates the place where his boat is moored in Panama.

Tattoos will return to being an element of fundamental importance only in the fifth season of the series. The protagonist will have new ones on the palms and wrists and will be used to fit together Jacob Ness.

For some time now there has been talk of a sixth season of Prison Break but, so far there is still no news on the start of production. As revealed by Dominic Purcell Prison Break 6 will only be done if a story of a certain depth is built. Otherwise the protagonists of the past will not take part in it.