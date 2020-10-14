here are the first photos from the set

The Walking Dead is officially back in production for the first time in nearly a year. The last take was shot in November 2019 and, the shooting should have restarted last April but, as we now know quite well, Covid-19 has upset the plans of most of the TV series.

Now, albeit with special precautions and in compliance with safety protocols, the cast and crew are finally back to work on the six bonus episodes of The Walking Dead that will be added to season 10 and will air in early 2021.

In the past few hours not only Norman Reedus shared a photo of himself dressed as Daryl Dixon to celebrate the return to production, but the official accounts of The Walking Dead also shared an update from the Georgia set tweeting: “Lights, camera, WALKERS! #TWD is back in production”.

Season 11 will be the last produced for the successful AMC series, and filming will begin in 20121. There are about 30 episodes that separate us from the definitive conclusion that according to some would have been irreparably compromised by the last season of rather low caliber. Season 11 should be split into three different blocks of eight episodes, which will air starting in the autumn of 2021, will continue in the spring of 2022 and will definitively end in the autumn of 2022.