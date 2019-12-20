Here are the first images of the Adidas Advantage dedicated to Pokémon

Share it:

If you love sneakers and gods Pokémon, maybe you just found your Christmas present. The famous sportswear brand made a collaboration with the Pokémon brand to create a line of shoes Adidas Advantage really not bad.

The model itself is one of the simplest of the three-stripe brand and the choice of white color appears rather sober, for a style that can therefore not only affect the little ones. THE Pokémon they are depicted on the lower part of the shoe, just above the sole, and we can recognize some of the most iconic taken from Pokédex: Eevee, Magikarp, Pikachu, Bulbasaur and all the others.

For the moment a release date for the line has not yet been announced Pokémon x Adidas Advantage, nor a price, but for more updates and news keep an eye on our site, where you will also find several insights on Pokémon in general. For example, did you know that the Rollout of Adventure Companions began on Pokémon GO? Have you seen the mod that inserts the Digimon in Spada and Scudo?

And between a reading and the other tell us, what do you think of the new shoes by Adidas dedicated to Pokémon? You can find all the photos of the collaboration in the gallery at the bottom of the news.