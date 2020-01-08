Here are the fighting styles of Joon-gi Han and Tianyou Zhao in Yakuza Like a Dragon

Share it:

Saw has released new information and images regarding the highly anticipated Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The game continues to arouse a lot of curiosity in fans, as it will be the first chapter that will not see as a protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, historical face of the series.

The first reviews of Yakuza Like a Dragon are positive indeed, as shown by the 38/40 bestowed by Famitsu, so there really is something to be optimistic about. According to the rumors of the last hour also, Yakuza 7 could be dubbed in English.

To further fuel the curiosity of the players, Saw he also released information on the fighting style of two characters like Joon-gi Han is Tianyou Zhao.

The first class is that of a "Hitman", which fights with a style reminiscent of boxing, and is equipped with brass knuckles. However, it can also use special techniques in which it uses stealth and hiding places to catch the enemy by surprise. Finally, it is also able to use weapons such as knives , poison and guns.

Tianyou Zhao's style is called "Mafia": the character uses a sword and fights enemies with acrobatic movements and can make opponents bleed, thus inflicting a penalty. He also uses Chinese martial arts.

Yakuza Like A Dragon will be released in the West in 2020.